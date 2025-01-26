IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Kite Flying Act
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered strict enforcement of the Kite Flying Act across Lahore and the province, instructing all senior police officers to intensify crackdown on kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers.
According to the details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, 481 offenders have been arrested, and 468 cases registered for violations of the Kite Flying Act across Lahore and the province. Over 30,000 kites and 953 kite string spools have been recovered, while challans for more than 300 cases have been submitted.
The spokesperson further revealed that in the provincial capital Lahore, more than 180 offenders were arrested, 187 cases were registered, and over 1,000 kites and 210 kite string spools were recovered. Last year, 12,525 offenders were arrested, and 11,866 cases were registered for violations of the Kite Flying Act in Lahore and across the province.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated that no permission will be granted for this life-threatening activity, and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against individuals involved in this dangerous practice.
