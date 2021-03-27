IGP orders strict implementation of corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the Police Department to continue its role as the front-line force and strictly implement the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the alarming rise in the virus cases in the province.

In a letter addressed to all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs), the IGP said that full support of all commissioners and deputy commissioners should be sought for implementation of the corona SOPs across the province.

The letter said that all possible cooperation should be extended to the district administration to ensure compliance of the government orders regarding closure of markets on Saturdays and Sundays in all districts and immediate action should be taken against those who were violating the orders.

The letter said that action should also be taken against those who did not comply with the government orders regarding smart lockdown, while the government directives regarding corona SOPs for restaurants and parks should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The IGP instructed the officers to keep the police force safe from the epidemic and SOPs should be strictly enforced at the police stations and during the field duty. He said that it was Primary responsibility of every officer to ensure safety of his subordinate force so that there should be no interruption in the supply of face-masks, hand-sanitizers and other precautionary equipment to the police force.