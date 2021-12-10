IGP orders to abolish VIP counter from ITP licensing branch

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to abolish VIP counter from licensing branch of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to abolish VIP counter from licensing branch of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office.

During his visit to ITP headquarters, the IGP directed for a common and unique system for all to get the driving license.

He said all people should have to follow the same process to attain driving license and there should be no VIP treatment.

He said that female and senior citizens should be preferred and transparency to be ensured in attaining license.

Islamabad police chief said that citizens should complete 42-day learning period and all should wain in One-Window Hall under queue management system. He also directed to issue each driving license after test and there should be no discrimination with anyone.

The IGP directed for equal implementation on traffic laws and take strict action against those using black papers and non-pattern number plates on their vehicles. He said that all steps should be ensured for smooth traffic flow in the city and convenience to citizens to be on top priority.