IGP Orders To Beef Up Security On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed to beef up security on the occasion of Christmas.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said for security arrangements of sensitive churches, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, walk through gates and other modern technologies must be utilized.

IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs to formulate Christmas security plan under their supervision and also ensure security of recreational places.

He said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling at night and special measures should be taken in big cities.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that supervisory officers themselves should go out in the field and inspect the security arrangements.

Instructing the supervisory officers, IG Punjab further said that search, sweep and intelligence based operations should be carried out on daily basis in all districts.

The system of checking passengers and vehicles at inter-provincial, inter-district check posts and crossing points should be made more efficient.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that special branch, SPU, traffic teams and district policeshould work together to ensure best security arrangements.

