IGP Orders To Beef Up Security On Christmas

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all resources should be utilized for the security arrangements of all the religious and entertainment programmes of the Christian community which are to be held on Christmas across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all resources should be utilized for the security arrangements of all the religious and entertainment programmes of the Christian community which are to be held on Christmas across Punjab.

IG Punjab directed that search sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued on daily basis in the vicinity of sensitive churches, markets and places of entertainment in all the districts. He further said that district police teams as well as special branch, CTD, traffic police and other relevant formations should work together to ensure best security arrangements so that members of the Christian community could celebrate the event without any fear.

Punjab police spokesman said that security arrangements for Christmas programmes would be made using state-of-the-art technology including CCTV cameras and metal detectors.

Taking about security arrangements in Lahore, the spokesperson said that 3422 officers and personnel would be deployed for security arrangements of 622 Christmas programmes in Lahore.

Similarly, 2315 officers and personnel will be deployed for security arrangements of 616 Christmas programmes in Sheikhupura region.

Spokesperson further shared that, 5316 officers and officials shall perform security duties for 812 Christmas programmes in Gujranwala region.

Likewise, in Rawalpindi region, 1598 officers and officials shall perform security duties for 147 Christmas programs. He further said that 1172 officers and staff would be deployed for security arrangements of 167 Christmas programmes of Sargodha region and 3087 officers and officials would be deployed for security arrangements of 438 Christmas programmes of Faisalabad region.

Spokesman of Punjab police said that 2515 officers and officials would be deployed for security arrangements of 188 Christmas programmes in Multan region and 1896 officers and officials would be deployed for security arrangements of 222 Christmas programmes in Sahiwal region.

In DG Khan Region, 790 officers and personnel will be deployed for security arrangements of 51 Christmas programmes while 2100 officers and personnel will be deployed for security arrangements of 148 Christmas programs of Bahawalpur region.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Officers and officials deployed for security arrangements of Christmas programmes should remain vigilant. He further added that special measures should be taken for the protection of Christian citizens attending every Christmas function. The supervisory officers themselves should ensure the inspection of out-of-field security duty while the safety of the citizens visiting the places of recreation besides churches should also be taken into consideration.

