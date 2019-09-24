UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Orders To Launch Crackdown Against Professional Beggars, Their Handlers

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:23 PM

IGP orders to launch crackdown against professional beggars, their handlers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to launch special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to launch special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.

He directed all SPs to constitute special teams to ensure arrest of beggars' handler and professional alm-seekers. He also ordered to initiate legal process after registering FIRs against the professional beggars.

He further directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers so that Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

IGP Islamabad has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads should be constituted to curb begging practice and performance of these squads to be reviewed on daily basis.

Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar has said this crackdown against the professional alm-seekers should remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

5 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.