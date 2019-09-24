IGP orders to launch crackdown against professional beggars, their handlers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to launch special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to launch special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.

He directed all SPs to constitute special teams to ensure arrest of beggars' handler and professional alm-seekers. He also ordered to initiate legal process after registering FIRs against the professional beggars.

He further directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers so that Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

IGP Islamabad has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads should be constituted to curb begging practice and performance of these squads to be reviewed on daily basis.

Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar has said this crackdown against the professional alm-seekers should remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.