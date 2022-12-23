IGP orders to put security on high alert across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday issued orders to put security on high alert across the province in view of the recent incident of terrorism.

He directed that the security arrangements of sensitive and public places should be tightened in all districts including the provincial capital Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed the field officers of all districts to pay special attention to the security arrangements and directed RPOs and DPOs to further improve the security arrangements of important installations, places of worship, hospitals and parks in their concerned districts.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that search, sweep and combing operations should be speeded up in all districts and the checking process at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should be made more effective.

The IG Punjab directed that the Special Branch and CTD should beef up the intelligence-based operations and provide all possible support to the district police teams in defeating the criminals.