IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to raise the number of driving licensing centers to 120 in all districts including Lahore in order to provide the facility of driving license to as many citizens as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to raise the number of driving licensing centers to 120 in all districts including Lahore in order to provide the facility of driving license to as many citizens as possible.

He has given a target of increasing 700 percent the issuing driving licenses in all the districts of the province including Lahore.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that an awareness campaign should be conducted to persuade the citizens to obtain a driving license and all the available resources should be utilized for the purpose.

He issued direction of strictly implementing wearing helmets by the motorcyclists to prevent accidents. He also asked for taking action against overloading, over speeding and other violations.

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to traffic officers and team of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khanewal Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot and Vehari for good performance. He also announced cash rewards for them.

The IG Punjab ordered to issue letters of disapproval, show cause notices for poor performance of traffic officers of the most districts.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that under paperless and file-free policing, driving licenses should be issued to all Pakistani citizens on national identity cards. Chief traffic officers of all districts including CTO Lahore, district traffic officers participated in the meeting through video link.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the performance of traffic officers regarding driving license, outreach programs, driving training schools. During the meeting, Dr. Usman Anwar also reviewed driving testing centers and booths, fines and causes of accidents.

The IG Punjab said that police officers should also be summoned for violation of traffic rules, and strict legal action should be taken on breaking the law regardless of status and rank.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfikar Hameed, Additional IGP PHP Rao Karim, DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Tele Imran Ahmar, DIG Establishment -I, Dr. Inam Waheed. Khan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG PHP Athar Waheed, DIG Establishment-II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and SP SPU Nida Umar Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.