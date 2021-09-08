UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders To Shift Impounded Vehicles Out Of Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

IGP orders to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed DIG and SSP (Operations) to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations creating parking and other issues to citizens.

He further instructed that the vehicles and motorcycles wanted in the cases should also be shifted to other places immediately and recovered vehicles should be handed over to their owners as soon as possible.

He said arrangements should be made to auction the unidentified vehicles and motorcycles in collaborations with the relevant departments.

The IGP said police stations should be made clean, green, and beautiful by changing the internal environment there while the friendly environment for the citizens to be ensured.

He further said special care should also be taken for the cleanliness of the residential barracks of the employees so that they can perform their professional duties in the best possible manner.

He said protection of property is the first priority of the citizens coming to the police station. Their problems should be resolved immediately and a decent attitude to be demonstrated during interaction with them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Best

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

33 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

48 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.