IGP orders to start crackdown on drug dealers across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to start an immediate crackdown on drug dealers across the province including Lahore.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

The IG Punjab directed to mobilize the SHOs and anti-narcotics units more to combat drug trafficking, adding that intelligence-based operations should be intensified to suppress drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

He said that an effective action plan should be formed with the cooperation of government and private institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts across the province including Lahore.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that he will take action without discrimination against the officers with poor performance in the suppression of drug trafficking. All officers should regularly send reports of operations conducted against drug peddlers to the Central Police Office, he added.

He instructed officers to ensure the provision of facilities according to SOPs at Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS). He emphasized that Special Initiative Police Stations should have proper facilities such as cleanliness, logistics, IT, and front desks.

Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned the establishment of a Citizen Feedback Mechanism about facilities provided in police stations and the behavior of officers with citizens, aiming to improve police services further.

IG Punjab directed to upgrade SHOs' rooms, front desks, waiting areas, investigation rooms, and washrooms.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Finance Syed Ali, and other officers participated in the meeting.