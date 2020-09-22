UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Transfer, Posting Of Top 45 Police Officers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:02 PM

IGP orders transfer, posting of top 45 police officers

The reports say that two senior SSPs are among those who have last night been transferred and posted.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Punjab Police Chief Inam Ghani transferred and posted 45 top police officers Monday late night.

According to the reports, three Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were also among those who were transferred and posted in yesterday move which was called another major “reshuffle” in Punjab police.

SSP Investigation Faisalabad Kashif Aslam was posted as SSP Operations Faisalabad, Asif Amin Awan was posted as SSP Operations Multan while Additional SP Security Lahore Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar was posted as SSP investigation Faisalabad.

On other hand, SP in-service training wing Police College Sihala, Amir Khalil was posted as SP Training school, Rawalpindi, and SP Investigations Sheikhupura Muhammad Akmal was posted as SP Security Lahore.

In recent reshuffle, 40 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were transferred and posted on different posts across the province.

IGP had earlier reportedly signaled that he would not make reshuffle in the Punjab police

More police patrolling vehicles would be provided to the police and fresh recruitment of officers was also on cards to improve the performance of the police.

It may be mentioned here that IGP Inam Ghani held one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The sources said that Lahore Motorway gang-rape case and its investigation was discussed during the meeting. They said that Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar asked him as to why the main suspect was not arrested so far. However, after the meeting, the IGP decided late night to make major reshuffle in Punjab police.

