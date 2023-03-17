UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Two Weekly Sessions Of Change Of Investigation Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:23 PM

IGP orders two weekly sessions of change of investigation board

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders for holding two weekly sessions of the change of investigation board for convenience of citizens and action on their applications without any delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 )

The sessions of the change of investigation board were being held regularly.

According to details, the session of the change of investigation board was being held as per routine on Wednesday and Thursday, and the board consisting of three SPs, headed by DIG Ali Javed Anwar Malik, was taking timely decisions on the change of investigation applications.

In these sessions, more than 100 pending applications have been disposed of during the last 20 days and now no application for change of investigation was pending.

The IGP directed Additional IGP Investigation Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry to monitor the work of the change of investigation board himself and said that decisions should not be delayed on applications, submitted by the citizens.

The seating capacity of the citizens in the waiting room of the investigation office Punjab has also been increased and all possible relief would be provided to citizens by completing the investigation stages with timely decisions on the applications.

The IGP said that effective follow-up of investigation of serious crime cases should be ensured and hardened criminals should be punished.

