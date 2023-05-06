IGP orders up-gradation of Police Khidmat Marakiz

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 01:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered the up-gradation of all Police Service Centers in the province with state-of-the-art software.

Under the new and modern system, citizens would avail facilities of artificial intelligence system, while verification of the citizens coming to police Khidmat Marakiz would be done by NADRA data analysis and verification system, the IGP said.

The IG Punjab said that modern online facilities related to police were being provided to the citizens under one roof in police service centers. He vowed that facilities and services in police service Centers would be improved with the addition of new softwares, adding that police service centers were being made operational 24/7 to provide facilities to the citizens.

In a video message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that it has been decided to give promotions on 4,000 vacant seats from ASI to SP rank out of which 2110 ASI rank, 1200 sub-inspectors, 350 inspectors, 100 DSPs and 40 SPs would be promoted on vacant slots.

Dr Usman Anwar said that promotions on new seats would not put an additional burden on the government's treasury, rather these promotions would be given on already vacant seats in the system.

Moreover, he said that around 10,000 employees have been given promotions during last two months and second phase of promotions was about to start from this month, for which working would be completed soon.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that timely promotion was the right of every employee so all senior officers were bound to write ACRs on time. He added all matters of promotions and welfare of police employees were being completed on time, in return, the department required employees to perform their duties diligently. Strict actions would not be delayed against corrupt elements and those who abused their powers, he said.

