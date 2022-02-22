UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Zero Tolerance Against Offenders Targeting Women, Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday ordered police to adopt zero tolerance approach in dealing with offenders involved in gender crimes targeting women and children

Addressing police Darbar at police lines and presiding over a high level meeting at RPO office, the IGP said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens was the top priority of Punjab Police.

Addressing police Darbar at police lines and presiding over a high level meeting at RPO office, the IGP said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens was the top priority of Punjab Police.

He asked supervisory officers to improve crime control and service delivery.� Rao Sardar said the steps should be taken on priority to provide relief to the poor and senior citizens.

He said that delay in registration of FIR would not be tolerated and stressed on registration of crimes in all cases. IG Punjab ordered solid initiatives should be taken to arrest organized crime. He sought special attention of officers to further improve operations as well as investigation. He said that special campaign should be launched on kite flying and aerial firing in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents and sought strict legal action against violators sans any delay. The IGP said that a special campaign should be launched against narcotics in collaboration with educational institutions. He ordered arrest of all the court absconders and proclaimed offenders.

He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on prevention of gender based crimes against women and children and the accused of such crimes should be punished severely.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers should hold open court regularly under open door policy. He said that police officers should be well mannered in dealing with citizens. He said that corrupt elements had no place in the police force. IG Punjab said that the welfare of police personnel and families of martyrs was one of his top priorities. He added that loans worth Rs.1.5 million were being provided by Akhuwat Foundation to low income police employees who don't have their own homes. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that system of reward and punishment was being adopted in police.

The IGP said that police personnel should play a positive role in improving the environment of the police stations and the problems of the people should be resolved with full attention and dedication.

Additional IG Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan and RPO Javed Akbar Riaz gave a detailed briefing to IGP Rao Sardar on overall law and order situation and progress made in investigation of Tulama case.

The IGP praised Multan police for timely recovery of children in kidnapping for ransom. Additional IG South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that IT based policing was being promoted in the districts of South Punjab to curb street crime and night patrolling has also been increased. AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat, CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad Haider, DPOs of Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal, SPU, CTD, Special Branch and Training school officers were present.

Rao Sardar Ali also met families of the police martyrs and listened to their problems.

