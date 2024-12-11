Open Menu

IGP Organizes Cardiovascular Screening Camp For Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a cardiovascular screening camp was organized at the Central Police Office in collaboration with a private medical welfare organization.

The camp offered essential health services, including blood pressure and sugar screenings, along with consultations for police employees.

During the event, IGP visited the camp, closely monitoring the heart screenings of police personnel and engaging with doctors and paramedical staff about the process. The private welfare organization also provided free medications to the officers attending the camp.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that any heart-related diseases diagnosed during the screening would be followed by proper treatment. He further highlighted that, this year, the Punjab Police has allocated Rs 252.

5 million for the medical treatment of officers facing health issues.

The IGP also noted that financial assistance is being extended to officers facing financial challenges through the Police Welfare Fund and departmental welfare resources. He added that multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with hospitals and organizations to enhance the health and welfare services available to police personnel. More initiatives in this regard are expected to follow.

At the camp, Dr. Usman Anwar also presented the book 'Thanay Punjab De' based on up-gradation of Punjab Police stations to Shoaib Sarwar Hashmi, president of the welfare organization.

Senior officials, including DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG IAB Amin Bukhari, AIG Ammara Shirazi, and other senior officers, were also present at the event.

