IGP Organizes Farewell For Recently Retired, Outgoing Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday organized a simple and dignified ceremony in honour of recently retired and outgoing officers at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi

The farewell lunch was given in honor of retired and about to be retired officers that included superintendents of police (SP) Muhammad Najeeb Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Wajahat Hussain, Ashiq Ali Buzdar, Parvez Akhtar Bangash, Syed Saghir Hussain and Mukhtiar Solangi, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

All senior police officers of CPO were also present on the occasion.

The Police Chief appreciated the efforts and measures taken by these officers for the Sindh Police Department in controlling the law and order situation while performing their duties.

