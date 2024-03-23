IGP Pays Homage To Martyrs On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid homage to martyrs in a special message, issued on the Pakistan Day
He said, "An independent country is the result of sacrifices of our ancestors, and Pakistan Day reminds us of their commitment and struggle to achieve Pakistan." He said that the Punjab Police paid homage to the great sacrifices of the leaders and martyrs of the independence movement.
The IGP said that Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and motherland on Pakistan Day, with the power of faith, unity and discipline.
"We will defeat all hostile elements of our homeland," he pledged.
Dr. Usman Anwar said "we have to reiterate our determination to reach the destination of sustainable peace, development and prosperity through joint struggle." He appealed to citizens to renew their vow to cleanse the motherland from anti-national and anti-social elements. He said foolproof arrangements have been ensured for security of all rallies and events across Punjab including Lahore on Pakistan Day.
