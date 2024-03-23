Open Menu

IGP Pays Homage To Martyrs On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

IGP pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid homage to martyrs in a special message, issued on the Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid homage to martyrs in a special message, issued on the Pakistan Day.

He said, "An independent country is the result of sacrifices of our ancestors, and Pakistan Day reminds us of their commitment and struggle to achieve Pakistan." He said that the Punjab Police paid homage to the great sacrifices of the leaders and martyrs of the independence movement.

The IGP said that Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and motherland on Pakistan Day, with the power of faith, unity and discipline.

"We will defeat all hostile elements of our homeland," he pledged.

Dr. Usman Anwar said "we have to reiterate our determination to reach the destination of sustainable peace, development and prosperity through joint struggle." He appealed to citizens to renew their vow to cleanse the motherland from anti-national and anti-social elements. He said foolproof arrangements have been ensured for security of all rallies and events across Punjab including Lahore on Pakistan Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Pakistan Day Independence All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

5 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

5 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

15 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

10 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

10 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

10 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

4 minutes ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan