IGP Pays Surprise Visit Of Golra Police Station, Directs For Proper Maintenance Of Record

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:19 PM

IGP pays surprise visit of Golra police station, directs for proper maintenance of record

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman paid surprise visit to Golra police station and directed for proper maintenance of its record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman paid surprise visit to Golra police station and directed for proper maintenance of its record.

He checked conditions of locks-up, front desk of police station, police record and also observed the process of dealing with public. The IGP read the content of First Information Reports (FIRs) and directed to properly maintain record of SHO office, Muharrar office, store room, record room and ensure cleanliness of wash rooms.

The Islamabad police chief said that Golra police station was amongst old police stations of the capital city and asked for its renovation keeping in view cultural and traditional aspects so that visitors may also know about it. He also asked to specify separate place for parking of impounded vehicles.

He met with the police officials as well as jawans, listened to their problems and gave directions to immediately resolve them.

The IGP directed all police staff to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and ensue decent policing culture. He asked the police officials to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty and ensure complete implementation on them.

The Islamabad police chief asked to ensure implementation on SOPs against coronavirus. He directed for immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) and avoid unnecessary delay on them. He said Islamabad police is following the policy of zero tolerance against corrupt as well as sluggish policemen and such elements would have to face disciplinary action.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer also accompanied IGP during this visit. It is to mention that IGP Islamabad had earlier conducted surprise visits of Kohsar, Sihala, Khana, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi and Noon police stations.

