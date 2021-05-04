UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Pays Surprise Visit To East Cantt Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

IGP pays surprise visit to East Cantt Police Station

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Police Station East Cantonment, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Police Station East Cantonment, Peshawar.

During his visit, the police chief inspected various sections of the police stations and inquired about duties from police personnel present on duties.

The IGP also checked the record of police station in detailed and issued on spot directives. He particularly asked questions about seized vehicles whose cases are in courts and arms and narcotics and directed that the presence of no such goods would be tolerated in police station.

He directed timely disposal of such items, otherwise warned of stern action.

The IGP also directed the laboratory tests of all those vehicles present parked in the police station as soon as possible.

He also checked the control room, lock-up and CCTV camera system of the police station.

Talking on the occasion, the IGP directed adoption of good attitude with those visiting police stations in connections will complaints and redressal of their problems on priority basis.

He vowed zero tolerance for negligence in provision of justice to people and said that the protection of life and properties of the people is their duty.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Visit Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Stocks slide, oil prices rally

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

30 minutes ago

France Summons Russian Ambassador Over Entry Ban o ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Khawaja Asif ..

3 minutes ago

France warns of retaliation on UK's new post-Brexi ..

4 minutes ago

Police strictly implementing Covid-19 SOPs: DIG

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.