IGP pays surprise visit to East Cantt Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Police Station East Cantonment, Peshawar.

During his visit, the police chief inspected various sections of the police stations and inquired about duties from police personnel present on duties.

The IGP also checked the record of police station in detailed and issued on spot directives. He particularly asked questions about seized vehicles whose cases are in courts and arms and narcotics and directed that the presence of no such goods would be tolerated in police station.

He directed timely disposal of such items, otherwise warned of stern action.

The IGP also directed the laboratory tests of all those vehicles present parked in the police station as soon as possible.

He also checked the control room, lock-up and CCTV camera system of the police station.

Talking on the occasion, the IGP directed adoption of good attitude with those visiting police stations in connections will complaints and redressal of their problems on priority basis.

He vowed zero tolerance for negligence in provision of justice to people and said that the protection of life and properties of the people is their duty.