IGP pays surprise visit to Hazara region police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has paid surprise visits to police stations in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra and inspected the implementation of the official corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has paid surprise visits to police stations in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra and inspected the implementation of the official corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During visits, he was accompanied by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara and other concerned police officers.

The IGP visited City and Cantt Police Stations of Abbottabad and Kot Najibullah Police Station, Haripur wherein he checked record, control rooms, CCTV system and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

He also collected first hand information from personnel present on duty and talked to detainees present on the lock-up.

Talking on the occasion, the police chief assured the resolution of the problems of police personnel on priority basis and commended the staff of police stations on adopting arrangements and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in police stations and directed further improvement in it.

The IGP said that protection of the lives, properties of people and provision of better service to them is their duty.

He added that the promotion of timely justice to people is also among their top priorities and for ensuring it they are utilizing all available resources.

He directed police officers for adopting of good attitude with visitors and leaving no stone unturned in resolution of their problems and promotion of people-friendly policing to serve them in better manner.