UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Pays Surprise Visit To Hazara Region Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:38 PM

IGP pays surprise visit to Hazara region police stations

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has paid surprise visits to police stations in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra and inspected the implementation of the official corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has paid surprise visits to police stations in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra and inspected the implementation of the official corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During visits, he was accompanied by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara and other concerned police officers.

The IGP visited City and Cantt Police Stations of Abbottabad and Kot Najibullah Police Station, Haripur wherein he checked record, control rooms, CCTV system and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

He also collected first hand information from personnel present on duty and talked to detainees present on the lock-up.

Talking on the occasion, the police chief assured the resolution of the problems of police personnel on priority basis and commended the staff of police stations on adopting arrangements and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in police stations and directed further improvement in it.

The IGP said that protection of the lives, properties of people and provision of better service to them is their duty.

He added that the promotion of timely justice to people is also among their top priorities and for ensuring it they are utilizing all available resources.

He directed police officers for adopting of good attitude with visitors and leaving no stone unturned in resolution of their problems and promotion of people-friendly policing to serve them in better manner.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Police Station Mansehra Haripur All From Top

Recent Stories

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid ..

2 minutes ago

Restrictions being ensured to prevent spread of co ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies, one inures in Sibi accident

2 minutes ago

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Ex ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.