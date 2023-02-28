IGP pays surprise visit to Mathani Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan visited police station Mattani, situated in the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday. Chief Capital Police Peshawar also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

The police chief checked various registers of the police station as well as reviewed the registration of the cases. The IGP also went around various sections of the police station and checked police lockup, sanitation of the police station, CCTV camera and adopted security measures.

On the occasion, a practical demonstration of direct supervision of the monitoring system of the cameras was also shown to the police chief.

The IGP also met with the jawans deputed in the police station and briefed himself from their confronting problems and difficulties in the line of duty.

The police jawans were pleasantly surprised to find IGP amongst themselves and re-affirmed their commitment to perform duty according to the expectations of the general public. The IGP also awarded the jawans on diligently performing their duty.

The IGP also went on the rooftop of the police station and personally reviewed the adopted security measures on different sides to avert any possible attack of the miscreants.

The IGP also issued necessary instructions to the concerned police high ups in light of his detailed visit to the police station.

It may be recalled that several attacks were made on the Mattani police station in the recent past which were successfully repulsed by the valiant police jawans of the police force.