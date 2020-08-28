UrduPoint.com
IGP Pays Surprise Visit To Ustarzai Police Station

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:29 PM

Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi, Friday paid a surprise visit to Ustarzai police station of Kohat and inspected the register and other documents

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi, Friday paid a surprise visit to Ustarzai police station of Kohat and inspected the register and other documents.

Spokesman for Kohat police said the IGP also checked the lockup where accused were kept and visited residential barracks of police force as well.

The IGP met with policemen at Ustarzai police station and listened to their grievances too.

He went to the storeroom of the police station and inspected arms and ammunition recently seized by the police from smugglers who were smuggling the weapons to Peshawar.

On the occasion the IGP encouraged the police force of Ustarzai and expressed the hope that police will make utmost efforts to nab and take to the task anti-social elements and purge out the society from evil deeds.

