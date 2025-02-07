IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the martyrdom of 6 police officers from Mianwali, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute to the police martyrs and saluted the great sons who laid down their lives in the line of duty, as well as their families.

The IG Punjab, while paying tribute to the Mianwali police martyrs, said that the memory of these martyrs will always remain fresh in their hearts.

He further added, "Punjab Police is a force that carries the legacy of over 1650 martyrs and we will never forget their immortal sacrifices.

" Every soldier of Punjab Police stands as a strong wall in the defense of the country and in the fight against terrorists, he added.

He emphasized that the welfare of the families of police martyrs is a priority, and all possible efforts are being made for their well-being.

In 2009, on this very day, 6 officers and personnel of Punjab Police sacrificed their lives in a suicide bombing while on the duty. Among the martyrs were 01 ASI, 01 Head Constable and 04 Constables.