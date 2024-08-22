Open Menu

IGP Pays Tribute To Cop Martyred By Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid a heartfelt tribute to Constable Abid Ali, who was martyred by the firing of criminals in Faisalabad

He said that constable Abid Ali achieved the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty, and the department will always remember his sacrifice.

He assured that every possible care will be taken for the welfare of the martyr’s family.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan visited Allied Hospital and met martyr’s family. Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan said that every possible step will be taken for the best welfare of the martyr’s family.

