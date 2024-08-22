IGP pays tribute to cop martyred by criminals

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid a heartfelt tribute to Constable Abid Ali, who was martyred by the firing of criminals in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid a heartfelt tribute to Constable Abid Ali, who was martyred by the firing of criminals in Faisalabad.

He said that constable Abid Ali achieved the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty, and the department will always remember his sacrifice.

He assured that every possible care will be taken for the welfare of the martyr’s family.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan visited Allied Hospital and met martyr’s family. Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan said that every possible step will be taken for the best welfare of the martyr’s family.