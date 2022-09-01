IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday paid tribute to constable Arslan Ejaz who was martyred by dacoits while on duty in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday paid tribute to constable Arslan Ejaz who was martyred by dacoits while on duty in Nankana Sahib.

Diligent officers and officials like Arslan Ejaz were the real heroes of police department, he added.

Taking notice of the incident, the IG Punjab sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura and ordered formation of a special team for the quick arrest of the accused. He directed that the accused be arrested as soon as possible and punished.

According to the police, Constable Arslan Ejaz along with his co-employee Zafar Iqbal was patrolling in Subhanpura village of Warburton when he saw two suspicious motorcyclists and signaled them to stop. Despite stopping, they hit motor bike of police personnel and fled to the fields.

Constable Arslan chased the accused on which they shot him directly in the chest and he was martyred.

The funeral prayer of the martyr was offered at his native village Munhis South Chak No. 286 Sangla Hill. The police contingent of the district police paid salutations to the martyr.

RPO Sheikhupura Dr. Inam Waheed Khan said that he shared the grief with the family members of martyr Arslan. "We will ensure full cooperation with the family of the martyr", he added.

DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said the accused who killed Constable Arslan would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

District police, political leaders, civil society and media representatives participated in the martyr's funeral prayer.