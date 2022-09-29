IGP pays tribute to martyred Constable Muhammad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has paid tribute to Constable Muhammad Akbar, who was martyred in Rahim Yar Khan due to the firing of dacoits of Katcha area.

The IG Punjab said that brave martyrs like Constable Muhammad Akbar are pride of police department and Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs. He said that Constable Muhammad Akbar has sacrificed his life in the line of duty and while continuing the mission of the martyrs, Punjab Police is committed to ensure all possible protection of life and property of the people and elimination of anti-social elements.

The IG Punjab directed to provide best welfare to family members of martyrs and also ensure best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

He expressed these views while paying tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Constable Muhammad Akbar. The funeral prayer was offered at Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan.

Constable Muhammad Akbar was martyred when dacoits of Katcha area secretly opened fire on police mobile.

Resultantly, ASI Ijaz-ul-Nabi, Constable Azhar Hussain, Najam and driver Naveed were injured.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG South Punjab Dr.

Ehsan Sadiq and other officers participated in the funeral prayer. Officers of various security agencies including DPO Rahim Yar Khan, DPO Bahawalpur, Sector Commander of Cholistan Rangers, District and Sessions Judge participated in the funeral prayer held at Rahim Yar Khan Police Lines.

The body of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Akbar was taken to his native Chowk Bahadurpur near Sadiqabad for burial, where funeral prayers were offered again at Abdul Wahid Cemetery.

Constable Muhammad Akbar Shaheed is survived by his aged parents, wife, one son, three daughters and a younger sister.

Earlier, Additional IG South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, DIG Admin Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem along with DPO Akhtar Farooq visited the injured personnel under treatment in the hospital and encouraged them.

Additional IG South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq and other officers met the relatives of Constable Akbar Shaheed and expressed their condolences.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq said that the police are continuing search operation and strategy of blockade has been carved out for the quick search in Katcha area.

Addl IG South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that police operations will remain continued till the logical end of dacoits in Katcha area.