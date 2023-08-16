Open Menu

IGP Pays Tribute To Martyred Police Officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 09:01 PM

IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot.

He said that ASI Shahzad Cheema set the highest example of duty dedication by embracing martyrdom. The department will never forget its brave son who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, he added.

All the possible care will be taken for the best welfare of the martyrs' family, the IG Punjab said.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police is the force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like ASI Shahzad Cheema.

Taking notice of the incident, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He ordered immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the incident and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Spokesperson Punjab Police stated that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was serving as an ASI in CIA Sialkot, and he had conducted a raid to arrest a dangerous criminal, Liaqat alias Chotu, who was involved in many heinous crime incidents. The accused along with his associates opened indiscriminate firing at a police team.

ASI Shahzad was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab CIA Gujranwala Sialkot Criminals Family From Best

Recent Stories

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to fa ..

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

4 minutes ago
 2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's Nor ..

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra

4 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

4 minutes ago
 LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for ..

LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for taxpayers: LCCI spokesman

4 minutes ago
 IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehry ..

IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

1 hour ago
US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

57 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

57 minutes ago
 PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

40 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

57 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

57 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan