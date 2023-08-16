IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot

He said that ASI Shahzad Cheema set the highest example of duty dedication by embracing martyrdom. The department will never forget its brave son who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, he added.

All the possible care will be taken for the best welfare of the martyrs' family, the IG Punjab said.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police is the force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like ASI Shahzad Cheema.

Taking notice of the incident, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He ordered immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the incident and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Spokesperson Punjab Police stated that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was serving as an ASI in CIA Sialkot, and he had conducted a raid to arrest a dangerous criminal, Liaqat alias Chotu, who was involved in many heinous crime incidents. The accused along with his associates opened indiscriminate firing at a police team.

ASI Shahzad was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.