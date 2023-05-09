UrduPoint.com

IGP Pays Tribute To Martyred Policemen

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in his message, said that he saluted all the martyrs of the force and the martyred citizens who embraced martyrdom while protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

The eternal services and sacrifices of these jawans would never be forgotten, he added.

In 2019, the security personnel deputed on shrine of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA), were martyred. In this tragic incident head constables elite force Muhammad Sohail, Gulzar Ali, Shahid Nazeer and constables Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Saddam embraced martyrdom.

The IG Punjab said that on the martyrdom day of the martyrs, not only they would be honored, but the families of these martyrs would be called and inquired about their needs.

He said that Punjab Police would not leave the families of their martyrs alone at any stage of life.

More Stories From Pakistan

