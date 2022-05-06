UrduPoint.com

IGP Pays Tribute To Martyred SSP Marth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 07:33 PM

IGP pays tribute to martyred SSP Marth

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Muhammad Ashraf Marth Shaheed are real heroes of the Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Muhammad Ashraf Marth Shaheed are real heroes of the Punjab Police.

He said this while paying tribute to the martyred SSP on his 25th anniversary.

The IGP said that Ashraf Marth achieved a unique position during his service due to his leadership abilities, excellent discharge of professional responsibilities and bravery. He said that the Punjab Police would never forget sacrifices of its martyrs. SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed was shot dead by unknown assailants on the morning of May 6, 1997 in Gujranwala. The 25th martyrdom day of the brave police officer was marked with solemnity.

SSP investigation Sardar Mavaran Khan laid wreath on the memorial of Ashraf Marth at the Police Lines Gujranwala and offered Fateha for him.

