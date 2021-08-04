IGP pays tribute to police martyrs

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that martyrs of Punjab Police were the foreheads of the department who sacrificed their lives for the bright and peaceful future of the nation and enhanced prestige and respect of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that martyrs of Punjab Police were the foreheads of the department who sacrificed their lives for the bright and peaceful future of the nation and enhanced prestige and respect of the department.

He said this while addressing police officers and media representatives at a function organized in honor of Punjab Police Martyrs here at Yadgar Shuhada, Mall Road.

The IGP said that living nations never forget their martyrs, adding that martyrs of police were precious asset whose stories of courage and bravery were a beacon for the entire force. "I also thank the families of martyrs and as the Chief of Punjab Police, the best welfare of these great families is one of my top priorities", he said.

He said that August 4 was the day of renewal of pledge with the police martyrs and on this day all police officers and officials support the pledge that we have to sacrifice more lives for the protection of lives and property of people. He further said the message for the force through Police Martyrs' Day was that they should further improve public service delivery and consider protection and safety of citizens as their mission.

He further said that, prioritize the service of minorities, the oppressed, the elderly and the poor citizens and leave no stone unturned in operations against criminal elements only then can we continue the mission of the martyrs.

Furthermore, on the direction of IG Punjab, Police Martyrs' Day was celebrated with traditional fervor in all the districts of the province.

Although no formal ceremonies were held due to the Corona pandemic, senior officers visited the graves of martyrs in their respective districts, saluted them and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks and paid tribute. An active police squads also paid tribute to national heroes for their sacrifices.

Senior Officers also paid a visit to the homes of martyrs and met with their family and also pledged to stand with them on every event of happiness and sorrow.

On the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, a special short film based on the eternal sacrifice of a young officer who was martyred in the line of duty was released on the official social media accounts and pages of Punjab Police including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, CTO Lahore MuntazerMehdi and other senior officers of Lahore Police were also present on the occasion.