IGP pays tribute to police martyrs of The Mall blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the officers and personnel who were martyred in the Charing Cross, The Mall, blast are real heroes of the Police Department.

Paying homage to the martyrs on the fifth anniversary, he said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for protection of citizens. He said that the Punjab Police would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and would always be committed to protecting the lives and properties of people.

The IGP said that being the chief of the Punjab Police, best welfare of families of martyrs was one of his top priorities.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed, SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal and five others were martyred in a suicide blast at Charing Cross, The Mall on the Feb 13, 2017. The martyrs included wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin and four young head constable of the Elite Force Ismatullah and constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mahmood and Nadeem Tanveer.

District Police Officer Mandi Bahauddin Anwar Saeed Kangra saluted at the grave of SSP Zahid Mehmood Shaheed in his native village Sunda in Miana Gondal police station area and laid wreath and prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyred.