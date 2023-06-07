IGP pays tribute to software engineer Muhammad Hasnain

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday met Punjab Police Software Engineer Muhammad Hasnain and paid tribute to him for his unparalleled determination and courage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday met Punjab Police Software Engineer Muhammad Hasnain and paid tribute to him for his unparalleled determination and courage.

Both legs and left arm of Mohammad Hasnain, posted in the monitoring cell of the Central Police Office, are completely artificial.

The IGP invited Muhammad Hasnain to office along with his mother and paid tribute to him for his excellent services. He appreciated the services of Muhammad Hasnain in the project of enabling CCTV monitoring system in police station lock ups and SHO rooms. The role of his courageous mother cannot be forgotten in the success of Mohammad Hasnain, who made her son a successful person despite his disability through hard work.

A spokesman for police said that at the age of 11, Muhammad Hasnain's both legs and left arm were burned to ashes due to the current of heavy electric wires. The parents of Muhammad Husnain didn't lose heart and complete prosthetic arm was implanted to him.

During Muhammad Hasnain's educational journey, his parents kept picking him up and taking him to school and completed his son's school, college and university education with great effort.

After obtaining a degree in software engineering from a local university, Muhammad Hasnain joined the department as a police station assistant in 2017 and in the project of CCTV monitoring in Hawalat and SHO rooms of more than 700 police stations in the province, Mohammad Hasnain played a great role.

The IGP paid tribute to Muhammad Hasnain and his family's determination and courage and the eternal spirit of hard work and dedication.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar along with other police officers of the Central Police Office also appreciated Muhammad Hasnain's undying determination and courage.