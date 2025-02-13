Open Menu

IGP Pays Tributes To Police Martyrs Of Faisal Chowk Mall Road Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM

IGP pays tributes to police martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

He also visited the residence of DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, where he met with his mother and other family members.

The IG Punjab, while paying tribute to the great sacrifice of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, said that DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen was an exemplary human being and a professional officer. His services for the country, nation, and Punjab Police will always be remembered, he added.

He said that the immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs, who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the country and nation, will never be forgotten.

Usman Anwar said Punjab Police salutes the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) tragedy.

Martyrs' Day at Charing Cross is a day of renewal of the pledge to the courageous martyrs of Punjab Police. Police officers and officials had laid down their lives in the same location on this day in 2017, he added.

DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, along with 7 other police officers and personnel, were martyred.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared the details that in the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Asmat Ullah, and Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, and Nadeem Tanveer also embraced martyrdom.

The IG Punjab said that the sacrifices of the martyred police officers and personnel will always remain fresh in the hearts of the people. Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1650 martyrs and stands as an unyielding wall against terrorists and criminals. He further said that the welfare and care of the families of martyrs is a top priority.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

21 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

16 minutes ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

16 minutes ago
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

16 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of pol ..

Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique

19 minutes ago
 UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research col ..

UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RT ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during W ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..

36 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan