IGP Pays Tributes To Police Martyrs Of Faisal Chowk Mall Road Tragedy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.
He also visited the residence of DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, where he met with his mother and other family members.
The IG Punjab, while paying tribute to the great sacrifice of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, said that DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen was an exemplary human being and a professional officer. His services for the country, nation, and Punjab Police will always be remembered, he added.
He said that the immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs, who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the country and nation, will never be forgotten.
Usman Anwar said Punjab Police salutes the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) tragedy.
Martyrs' Day at Charing Cross is a day of renewal of the pledge to the courageous martyrs of Punjab Police. Police officers and officials had laid down their lives in the same location on this day in 2017, he added.
DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, along with 7 other police officers and personnel, were martyred.
Punjab Police spokesperson shared the details that in the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Asmat Ullah, and Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, and Nadeem Tanveer also embraced martyrdom.
The IG Punjab said that the sacrifices of the martyred police officers and personnel will always remain fresh in the hearts of the people. Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1650 martyrs and stands as an unyielding wall against terrorists and criminals. He further said that the welfare and care of the families of martyrs is a top priority.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison in Taxila38 seconds ago
-
DC visits various examination centers in Usta Muhammad39 seconds ago
-
National workshop on wheat varietals development concludes at SAU41 seconds ago
-
President Erdogan leaves for Turkiye43 seconds ago
-
Mirpur DBA President urges massive tree plantation drive to combat climate change in AJK44 seconds ago
-
Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari11 minutes ago
-
ITP’s three-day road safety campaign for motorcyclists concludes11 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar16 minutes ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday16 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment16 minutes ago