IGP, PEC Sindh review security at polling stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Inspector of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar along with the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Eijaz Anwar Chohan visited different polling stations of the metroplis to review security arrangements during the by-elections to local government direct seats.

According to a ECP spokesperson, the polling continued peacefully in all polling stations.