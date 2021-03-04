IGP pins badges to 16 promoted police officials

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur-Rehman on Wednesday pinned badges to 16 police officials for their promotion in next ranks here at the Central Police Office.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Muhammad Saleem, DIG Security Waqar Uddin Syed and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar attended the ceremony, said a press release.

Deputy Superintendnet of Police Sardar Mustafa wa promoted to Grade-18, inspectors Muhammad Zahid, Shoukat Hussain, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Aslam to Grade-17, and11 sub-inspectors Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Iddress, Muhammad Raiz, ShahNazer, Abudl Rasheed, Muhammad Gulstan, Sultan Mehmood, Ghulam Asghar Kiyani, Naveed Akhtar, Rajab Ali and Javed Iqbal to Grade-16.