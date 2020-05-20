IGP pins badges to 16 promoted police officials

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday pinned the badges of Inspector's rank to the 16 officials promoted in BS-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday pinned the badges of Inspector's rank to the 16 officials promoted in BS-16.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and the IGP formally pinned badges to the�16 newly promoted Inspectors including �Muneer Ahmed, Fazal Elehi, Sohail-Ur-Rehman, Sher Khan, Rana Ishtaiq, Amant ali, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Munair, Munwar Hussain, Rub Nawaz, Sham-Ul-Akbar, Faryyad Ahmed, Muhammad Gulfraz, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Farooq, and Shokat Ali.

These officers have been promoted from rank of Sub-Inspector to Inspector and the IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

He also made a group photo with newly promoted police officials and said that they would be given new assignments soon.