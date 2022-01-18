UrduPoint.com

IGP Pins Badges To Female Police Officer, Lauds Her Services

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 04:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday pinned badges to a lady officer, Ayesha Gul, promoted to next rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and gave a shield to her over brilliant services in Islamabad police.

According to details, a simple ceremony was held here at Central Police Officer to pin badges to promoted officers including ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials including DIGs, SSPs and SPs.

The IGP said that Ms. Ayesha Gul is a hardworking and dedicated police officer and hoped for her good performance in future.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus also gave a souvenir to outgoing SP and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that her services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered forever.

The promoted officer Ayesha Gul served as ASP (Traffic), ASP Margallah, ASP Kohsar in Islamabad and in FC. She would serve onward in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all police officials wished her best luck for career.

