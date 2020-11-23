UrduPoint.com
IGP Pins Badges To Four Promoted Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday pinned the badges to four police officials for their promotion in next ranks.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the four newly promoted officials. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIGs, SSPs and SPs attended the ceremony.

AIG Haroon Joya has been promoted to Grade-19 while ASPs Rana Abdul Wahab, Hamza Aman Ullah and Usman Tipu have been promoted to Grade-18.

The IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Islamabad police chief said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

The feelings on promotion cannot be described in the words, the IGP said and greeted all the officials.. He hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with more honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

I am very much pleased to see the happy faces of the newly promoted officers, the IGP said and thanked his team for fulfilling the responsibility assigned to them in an honest manner.

