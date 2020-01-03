UrduPoint.com
IGP Pins Badges To Four Promoted Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:33 PM

IGP pins badges to four promoted police officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday pinned the badges of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to the four officials promoted in BS-18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday pinned the badges of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to the four officials promoted in BS-18.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here, where the IGP formally pinned badges to the four newly promoted SPs including Farooq Ahmed Bijarani, Safaraz Ahmed Virk, Farooq Ahmed Butar and Abdul Wahab.

The IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DG Safe City DIG Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, Zonal SPs and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. The parents of ASP Farooq Ahmed Bijrani also attended the ceremony.

Four police officials would further serve in Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

