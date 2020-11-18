IGP pins badges to officers promoted to next ranks

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday pinned the badges to the officers promoted to next ranks from grade 18 to grade 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday pinned the badges to the officers promoted to next ranks from grade 18 to grade 19.

In a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office Karachi, the IGP Sindh pinned badges to officers who were promoted including Shaukat Ali Khatian, Saqib Ibrahim, Qamar Raza Jiskani, Capt.

(Retd) Haider Raza, Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, Imran Riaz and Dr. Samiullah Soomro, said a news release.

Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP Finance, senior police officers posted at the City Police Officer were also present on the occasion.