UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Pins Badges To Officers Promoted To Next Ranks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

IGP pins badges to officers promoted to next ranks

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday pinned the badges to the officers promoted to next ranks from grade 18 to grade 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday pinned the badges to the officers promoted to next ranks from grade 18 to grade 19.

In a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office Karachi, the IGP Sindh pinned badges to officers who were promoted including Shaukat Ali Khatian, Saqib Ibrahim, Qamar Raza Jiskani, Capt.

(Retd) Haider Raza, Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, Imran Riaz and Dr. Samiullah Soomro, said a news release.

Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP Finance, senior police officers posted at the City Police Officer were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

6 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

6 minutes ago

German Parliament Adopts Amendments to Law on Prot ..

6 minutes ago

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show Covid vaccine 95% ..

6 minutes ago

Successful project of palm oil production likely t ..

23 minutes ago

Pandemic foils Nobel prize festivities

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.