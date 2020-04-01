UrduPoint.com
IGP Pins Badges To Promoted Officer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday pinned badges to a police officer promoted to Grade-19 and gave a shield to an outgoing officer over his contribution for the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday pinned badges to a police officer promoted to Grade-19 and gave a shield to an outgoing officer over his contribution for the force.

According to a press release, a simple ceremony was held here at Central Police Office to pin badges to AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul who got promotion from BPS-18 to BSP-19 and pay farewell to the outgoing SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti who served the police for last 40 years. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials.

Aamir said AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul was a hardworking and dedicated police officer and hoped for his good performance in future.

He gave a souvenir to outgoing SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti served on various posts in Islamabad police for 40 years including Station House Officer of various police stations, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

