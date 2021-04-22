UrduPoint.com
IGP Pins Badges To Promoted Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Thursday pinned the badges to 17 police officials for their promotion in next ranks.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office and IGP formally pinned badges to the 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSsP) promoted to grade-18 as Superintendents of Police (SsP) , according to a spokesman of Sindh Police.

Promoted officers included Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Muhammad Azam Khan Durrani, Syed Arshad Hussain Zaidi, Hameed Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Wajahat Hussain, Pervez Akhtar Bangash, Syed Sagheer Hussain, Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, Imran Ahmed Khan, Raja Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Juman Joyo, Sohail Siddiqui, Rafiq Ahmed Chachar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain and Muhammad Ali.

Additional IGP Establishment and Training Sindh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Headquarters Sindh and AIGP Establishment Sindh were also present on the occasion.

