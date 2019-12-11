IGP pins badges to SSP (Security) in Islamabad

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday pinned the badges to SSP (Security) Naveed Atif who has been promoted to BS-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday pinned the badges to SSP (Security) Naveed Atif who has been promoted to BS-19.

Islamabad police chief formally pinned the badges in a graceful ceremony and all DIGs, SSPs, SPs and ASPs of Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion.

The IGP appreciated his services for Islamabad Police and hoped for his further effective role in ensuring efficient policing.