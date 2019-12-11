UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Pins Badges To SSP (Security) In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

IGP pins badges to SSP (Security) in Islamabad

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday pinned the badges to SSP (Security) Naveed Atif who has been promoted to BS-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday pinned the badges to SSP (Security) Naveed Atif who has been promoted to BS-19.

Islamabad police chief formally pinned the badges in a graceful ceremony and all DIGs, SSPs, SPs and ASPs of Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion.

The IGP appreciated his services for Islamabad Police and hoped for his further effective role in ensuring efficient policing.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All

Recent Stories

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

37 seconds ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

39 seconds ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

40 seconds ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

42 seconds ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

44 seconds ago

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.