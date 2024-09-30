IGP Pins New Ranks To 55 Promoted Inspectors
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that the Punjab Police will never allow terrorists, criminals and those who deviate from the Constitution to succeed.
He shared these thoughts during a ceremony at the Central Police Office, where he addressed officers who were promoted from Sub-Inspector to Inspector.
The IG Punjab vowed that the blood of police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation, will be avenged. He further stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has increased the amount allocated for the purchase of homes for police martyrs to 5 million rupees per house, and an allowance of Rs. 25,000 has been approved for personnel on duty in the Kacha area.
Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned that all new police stations will be completed within the current financial year, and border check posts have been strengthened with modern infrastructure and logistics.
He announced that Smart Safe Cities will be operational in 18 cities of Punjab by December 31, and across the entire province by June 30 next year. He also mentioned that the scope of the Safe Cities project will be expanded to 140 tehsils in Punjab.
The Punjab Police have transitioned to mobile applications and advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence, which are essential for crime prevention, traffic management, and other policing matters, he said, adding that any criticism of the police should be met with improved service, protection, and better service delivery to citizens.
The ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in honor of the 55 newly promoted officers from Sub-Inspector to the rank of Inspector. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, along with senior officers, presented the inspector ranks to the promoted officers.
