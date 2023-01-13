UrduPoint.com

IGP Pins Promotion Badges On 3 SSPs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IGP pins promotion badges on 3 SSPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A promotion badge-pinning ceremony for police officers, who got promotion to SSP rank, was held at the Central Police Office on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara pinned badges on three promoted officers.

Among the promoted officers were SSPs Kashif Aslam, Bilal Iftikhar and Riffat Bukhari. The IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before.

The promoted officers thanked the IGP Punjab and expressed their commitment that they would always remain engaged in provision of the best service delivery.

Additional IGP Finance and Welfare and DIG Operations Punjab and other officers were also present.

