IGP Pins Ranks On 28 Officers Promoted As DSPs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned new rank on 28 officers promoted from inspector to DSP.
A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in this regard, here on Sunday. Parents, children, and families of promoted officers attended the ceremony.
The IGP, along with senior officers, pinned ranks on the newly-promoted DSPs and extended congratulations to both the promoted officers and their families.
In his address, the IGP said that over 1,500 departmental promotions across various cadres and ranks will take place this year. He added that soon, a board would be convened for promotion of over 80 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector.
Additional IGP Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters/MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas, and DIG Establishment-I Sulaiman Sultan Rana were also present at the event.
