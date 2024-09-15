Open Menu

IGP Pins Ranks On 28 Officers Promoted As DSPs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IGP pins ranks on 28 officers promoted as DSPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned new rank on 28 officers promoted from inspector to DSP.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in this regard, here on Sunday. Parents, children, and families of promoted officers attended the ceremony.

The IGP, along with senior officers, pinned ranks on the newly-promoted DSPs and extended congratulations to both the promoted officers and their families.

In his address, the IGP said that over 1,500 departmental promotions across various cadres and ranks will take place this year. He added that soon, a board would be convened for promotion of over 80 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector.

Additional IGP Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters/MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas, and DIG Establishment-I Sulaiman Sultan Rana were also present at the event.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sultan Ahmed Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan