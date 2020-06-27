IGP places two DSPs as Incharge CIA centers Naushehro feroze,Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Following the IGP Sindh's office order about posting only the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) as In Charge CIA Centers, the Additional IGP Hyderabad Region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has posted 2 DSPs on the said posts.

According to an office order issued here on Friday, DSP Nisar Ahmed Wassan, who was posted in Nawabshah district, had been posted as DSP CIA Naushahro Feroze district.

The DSP Mehar Ali Jagirani, who was awaiting posting, had been posted as DSP CIA Dadu district.