IGP pledges enhanced protection, equality for women on International Women’s Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the International Women’s Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid tribute to the brave mothers, sisters, and daughters of martyrs and ghazis, pledging Punjab Police's strong commitment to gender equality.

He acknowledged that today’s women are more aware, courageous, and empowered than ever before. Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police reaffirmed its resolve to combat sexual harassment, abuse, violence, and exploitation against women.

Dr Usman Anwar highlighted the remarkable contributions of women police officers in maintaining law and order, crime control, and community policing, describing them as a source of pride and a valuable asset to the force. He outlined several welfare measures for women personnel, including the Safe Cities Women’s Hostel, which offers a daycare center, mess, library, and recreational facilities.

To enhance service delivery for women, the Punjab Police has established driving training centers, Tahafuz Centers, Tahafuz Manzil Foster Home, Virtual Women’s Police Stations, Women’s Enclaves, and Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells, he added.

Additionally, women victims of social injustice can access support through the Women Safety App, Panic Button, and Helpline 15. The number of Specialized Sexual Investigation and Operations Units (SSIOUs) focused on investigating sexual crimes against women is being increased from 115 to 263. Trained female officers are handling investigations under the Anti-Rape Act to ensure justice.

Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated that the welfare of women officers serving in the Punjab Police remains a top priority.