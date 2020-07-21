UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Praises KP Police For Sacrifices In Fighting Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

IGP praises KP police for sacrifices in fighting against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday paying tribute to the martyrs said police was the frontline soldier in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the bereaved families through a video link, IGP assured timely provision of Shuhada package and appointment of their children in police department under the law.

He said that a total of 232 personnel were affected by the coronavirus, of whom 92 personnel had recovered and resumed their duties. "Eleven police personnel were martyred while fighting against the deadly virus," he informed.

He said the problems of bereaved families would be resolved on priority basis and the services of martyrs would be remembered forever, adding that police department would take every possible step for welfare of bereaved families.

The police chief said that the courageous police officials of KP rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror as well as against coronavirus pandemic for the sake of motherland as well as people.

On the occasion the families of police martyrs of Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, Assistant Sub-Inspector Farid Kha, Constables Khitab Gul and Sher Nawaz, ASI Razi Khan, Inspector Ghani Sayed, Contable Fahi, Sepoy islam, Wajud Khan, Inspector Bashi and ASI Niaz attended the video address of Police chief.

They expressed gratitude to IGP for his support and assurances for the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

23 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

37 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

38 minutes ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

38 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.