IGP praises KP police for sacrifices in fighting against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday paying tribute to the martyrs said police was the frontline soldier in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the bereaved families through a video link, IGP assured timely provision of Shuhada package and appointment of their children in police department under the law.

He said that a total of 232 personnel were affected by the coronavirus, of whom 92 personnel had recovered and resumed their duties. "Eleven police personnel were martyred while fighting against the deadly virus," he informed.

He said the problems of bereaved families would be resolved on priority basis and the services of martyrs would be remembered forever, adding that police department would take every possible step for welfare of bereaved families.

The police chief said that the courageous police officials of KP rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror as well as against coronavirus pandemic for the sake of motherland as well as people.

On the occasion the families of police martyrs of Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, Assistant Sub-Inspector Farid Kha, Constables Khitab Gul and Sher Nawaz, ASI Razi Khan, Inspector Ghani Sayed, Contable Fahi, Sepoy islam, Wajud Khan, Inspector Bashi and ASI Niaz attended the video address of Police chief.

They expressed gratitude to IGP for his support and assurances for the bereaved families.