IGP praises policemen for maintaining law & order during NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Monday praised Islamabad police for maintaining law and order during the National Assembly session.

He paid tribute to the duty personnel for ensuring foolproof security despite intense heat waves and fasting in the Federal capital.

He said the Jawans of capital police were determined to perform duties with diligently in a professional manner.

He said during an Iftar dinner with policemen deputed on law and order duty.The senior officers of the capital police were also present on the occasion.

The Islamabad police chief said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time.

He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time.

He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with the same commitment and to win laurels for the force.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.