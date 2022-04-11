UrduPoint.com

IGP Praises Policemen For Maintaining Law & Order During NA Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 08:21 PM

IGP praises policemen for maintaining law & order during NA session

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Monday praised Islamabad police for maintaining law and order during the National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Monday praised Islamabad police for maintaining law and order during the National Assembly session.

He paid tribute to the duty personnel for ensuring foolproof security despite intense heat waves and fasting in the Federal capital.

He said the Jawans of capital police were determined to perform duties with diligently in a professional manner.

He said during an Iftar dinner with policemen deputed on law and order duty.The senior officers of the capital police were also present on the occasion.

The Islamabad police chief said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time.

He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time.

He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with the same commitment and to win laurels for the force.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Police Law And Order Same All

Recent Stories

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Indiv ..

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity in Balkans - ..

18 minutes ago
 German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank ..

German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank Deliveries to Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on pre ..

PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on presidential reference

18 minutes ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

19 minutes ago
 AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

19 minutes ago
 Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officia ..

Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officials

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.